Trump forms coalition to patrol Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration is talking to seven countries about helping to secure the Strait of Hormuz ​amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

He called on to help protect ships in the vital waterway that Tehran has mostly blocked to oil tanker traffic.

With the conflict creating turmoil across the Middle ‌East and shaking up global energy markets in its third week, Trump insisted that nations relying heavily on oil from the Gulf have a responsibility to protect the strait.

"I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory. It’s the place from which they get their energy," Trump said.

Though he declined to identify the seven governments that his administration has contacted, Trump said this weekend that he expected many countries would send warships to allow shipping through the ​Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 20% of the world's oil.

He said in a social media post he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

Earlier, ​Trump ratcheted up pressure on European allies to help protect the strait, warning that NATO faces a “very bad” future if its members fail to come to Washington’s aid.