Armenia plans to open its borders with Türkiye and Azerbaijan by 2030

Yerevan plans to open its state borders and transport routes with Ankara and Baku by 2030 to transform the region into a transit hub, Vahan Kostanyan said.

Armenia plans to open its state borders and transport routes with Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus by 2030, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan announced.

"Our vision is that by 2030 we will have open communications and open borders with two of our neighbors, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, with whom, unfortunately, the borders are still closed,”

- Vahan Kostanyan said.

He also noted that Yerevan, together with its American partners, is finalizing the legal preparations for the Trump Route Transport Project (TRIPP), with a focus on rail infrastructure. At the same time, border crossings and roads are being modernized to support the Middle Corridor.