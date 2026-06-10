Armenia says no notifications of Russian gas price revision

Gas supplies from Russia to Armenia continue as normal, and no notifications of price revision have been received, Armenian Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister David Khudatyan said.

"There is no new development regarding gas supplies and prices. We are working intensively and very well with our colleagues from Gazprom . There are no changes. We receive gas according to the current schedule and prices," Khudatyan said.

The tariff for gas received from Russia is fixed in an agreement that is valid until the end of 2026 and early 2027, he said, when asked whether Russia could raise the price of gas for Armenia.