Armenia to receive nearly 1,000 more tons of Russian wheat

Russia has shipped another batch of grain to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan — 14 railcars carrying 976 tons of wheat departed from the Bilajary station en route to the Boyuk-Kasik station on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border.

Since the start of the year, the transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan has increased fivefold. In the first six months alone, 23,900 tons of wheat were delivered, bringing the total volume of grain sent to Armenia to over 35,000 tons. Armenia has also received some 8,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, 414 tons of anthracite, and 68 tons of buckwheat, Report reported.

Fuel shipments from Azerbaijan to Armenia have also continued, with more than 14,000 tons of diesel fuel and roughly 5,000 tons of various types of gasoline supplied to the country.