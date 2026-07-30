Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan in talks to process Russian crude

Kazakhstan in talks to process Russian crude
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan is in talks with Russia to process Russian oil at its ​refineries with the products to be sold ‌domestically and supplied back to Russia, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

"Negotiations are underway regarding the ​processing of Russian-origin oil, with the subsequent ​sale of the resulting products within Kazakhstan ⁠and the export of a portion of ​the output to the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The ministry did not ​specify the volumes, processing terms, or the specific refineries involved ‌in ⁠the talks, Reuters reported. It said that market participants would determine shipment destinations independently.

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