Kazakhstan in talks to process Russian crude

Kazakhstan is in talks with Russia to process Russian oil at its ​refineries with the products to be sold ‌domestically and supplied back to Russia, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.

"Negotiations are underway regarding the ​processing of Russian-origin oil, with the subsequent ​sale of the resulting products within Kazakhstan ⁠and the export of a portion of ​the output to the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The ministry did not ​specify the volumes, processing terms, or the specific refineries involved ‌in ⁠the talks, Reuters reported. It said that market participants would determine shipment destinations independently.