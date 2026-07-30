Kazakhstan in talks to process Russian crude

Kazakhstan is in talks with Russia to process Russian oil at its refineries with the products to be sold domestically and supplied back to Russia, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy said.
"Negotiations are underway regarding the processing of Russian-origin oil, with the subsequent sale of the resulting products within Kazakhstan and the export of a portion of the output to the Russian Federation," the statement reads.
The ministry did not specify the volumes, processing terms, or the specific refineries involved in the talks, Reuters reported. It said that market participants would determine shipment destinations independently.