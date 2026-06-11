Armenian Minister of Economy to discuss export of Armenian goods

Armenian Economy Minister Gevork Papoyan is going to visit Moscow to discuss the export of goods from Armenia to Russia.

Armenian Economy Minister Gevork Papoyan will visit Russia to discuss the problems that have arisen with the export of goods from Armenia to Russia. The relevant announcement was made by the minister in the parliament today.

"One or two trips to Russia are planned in June and July. There, I will participate in various events and discuss the export of Armenian products,”

– Gevork Papoyan said.

Starting from May 22, the Russian Federation has been introducing restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Armenia. Yesterday, a ban was imposed on the supply of all regulated products.