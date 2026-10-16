Armenian parliament discusses normalization of relations with Türkiye

Vahagn Aleksanyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, reported progress in relations with Türkiye, noting that the two countries intend to implement a student exchange program.

Armenian students will have the opportunity to study in Türkiye, while Turkish students will be able to study in Armenia, Vahagn Aleksanyan, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament said.

He made the remarks on Public Television and shared further details about the normalisation of relations between Yerevan and Ankara.

Dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye is ongoing, and an initiative to support university students from both countries is being considered as part of it, Aleksanyan explained.

He also noted that the opening of the Akhalkalaki–Kars railway means goods can now be imported and exported between the countries without intermediaries.

"We have taken concrete steps in the areas of transport, energy, and culture, as well as towards the resumption of direct trade,”

- Vahagn Aleksanyan said.