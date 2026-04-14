Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union underway in Istanbul

The 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) commenced in Istanbul on April 15.

Hosted by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, the event is held under the theme “Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations.”

The Assembly brings together representatives from nearly 160 countries and more than 2,400 delegates, including speakers of parliaments and lawmakers from around the world.

Approximately 80 meetings will focus on multilateral cooperation, international security, and regional conflicts, including the Middle East.

The Russian delegation at the international forum is headed by Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko. Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

The event will feature more than 80 sessions, including standing committee discussions, forums, and thematic meetings.

The gathering marks the Union’s fourth Assembly in Istanbul, following previous sessions held in 1934, 1951, and 1996.