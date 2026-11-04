Astana aims to ship 17 mln tonnes of oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline to 1.7 mln metric tons in 2027, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said.

"The plan for 2027 is expected to be at the level of 1.7 mln tons," the ministry said.

This year, the ministry forecasts oil supplies in this direction to reach 1.6 mln tons. If this year's plan is implemented, the growth of supplies in 2027 is expected to be at the level of 6.25%, Interfx-Kazakhstan reported.

In fact, 1.32 mln metric tons of oil have already been supplied in this direction over the 10 months of this year, the ministry noted.