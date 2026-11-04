Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover up 42 percent

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover up 42 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 42.3% year-on-year to $887.95 million in January-September 2026, according to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

In value terms, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia grew by $264 million compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with Georgia accounted for 2.39% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover, placing Georgia 8th among Azerbaijan's largest trading partners.

From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan exported products worth $757.49 million to Georgia. This was an increase of $262 million, or approximately 52.9%, compared to the same period last year.

Non-oil products accounted for $443 million of export operations. Compared to the same period last year, the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by $198.2 million, or 1.8 times.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported goods worth nearly $130.46 million from Georgia, up $1.93 million, or 1.5%, compared to the same period in 2025.

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