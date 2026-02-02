Azerbaijan and Mexico outline new paths in tourism

The head of Azerbaijan's tourism department met with the Mexican ambassador. The parties agreed to exchange visits and participate in key industry events.

A meeting between the head of Azerbaijan's tourism department, Fuad Naghiyev, and the Mexican ambassador, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, took place in Baku, the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency informs.

During the meeting, the ambassador expressed interest in organizing a study tour to Mexico for the Azerbaijani tourism delegation. Mexico also invited Fuad Nagiyev to participate in the largest Latin American exhibition, Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2026, which will be held in Acapulco on April 27-30.