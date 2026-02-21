US to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal on February 24

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act at 05:01 GMT on February 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.

The agency said in a message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service that it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with U.S. President Donald Trump's prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump's imposition of a new, 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The collection halt does not affect any other tariffs imposed by Trump, including those under the Section 232 national security statute and the Section 301 unfair trade practices statute.