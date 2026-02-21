Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents continue returning to Aghdara settlements

Восстановление Карабаха
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

New relocation caravans have been dispatched on February 23 to four restored settlements in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

The caravans include nearlu 300 former internally displaced residents of the district's Childıran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvalı, and Chapar villages.

The families, who had been temporarily settled across the country in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now moving back to their native villages.

At this stage, 10 families, totaling 46 people, were resettled in the village of Childiran in Aghdara, 29 families, or 141 people, in Ashagi Oratagh, 17 families, or 84 people, in Heyvali, and 7 families, or 22 people, in Chapar.

390 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.