Residents continue returning to Aghdara settlements

New relocation caravans have been dispatched on February 23 to four restored settlements in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district.

The caravans include nearlu 300 former internally displaced residents of the district's Childıran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvalı, and Chapar villages.

The families, who had been temporarily settled across the country in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now moving back to their native villages.

At this stage, 10 families, totaling 46 people, were resettled in the village of Childiran in Aghdara, 29 families, or 141 people, in Ashagi Oratagh, 17 families, or 84 people, in Heyvali, and 7 families, or 22 people, in Chapar.