Kazakhstan, German presidents discuss cooperation

The Kazakh leader met with the president of Germany during his visit to the country. The talks were held in a restricted format.

A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was held in Berlin on September 29. The presidents held talks in a restricted format, a message posted on the website of the Kazakh president reads.

Tokayev thanked Steinmeier for the reception and the invitation to visit Germany.

The Kazakh president also described Germany as the republic’s key strategic partner in Europe. He added that cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual trust, respect and common interests.