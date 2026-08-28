Azerbaijan assigns special operating status to its diplomatic missions in Iran

The Embassy and Consulate of Azerbaijan in Iran have been classified as diplomatic missions operating during wartime. The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Based on the decision adopted upon the recommendation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran has been included in the List of Foreign States in a State of War or Armed Conflict in Which Diplomatic Missions and Consulates of Azerbaijan Operate, which is Annex No. 6 to the “Rules on the Provision of Security and Compensation to Diplomatic Service Personnel.”

This decision takes effect on March 1, 2026, and will remain in force until December 31, 2026.