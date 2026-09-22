Azerbaijani Embassy to facilitate return of citizens amid flight cancellations

Conditions will be created for Azerbaijani citizens stranded in Iran due to flight cancellations to return to Azerbaijan by land, according to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

"Azerbaijani citizens who purchased air tickets to return to Azerbaijan but were unable to return due to flight cancellations will be assisted in returning through the operational land border crossing points between Azerbaijan and Iran, and their return to the country will be ensured. In this regard, citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran or the Consulate General in Tabriz," the statement reads.

It was noted that Azerbaijani citizens who purchased tickets from Iranian airlines are advised to contact the ticket offices of the respective airlines to request a refund.

For additional information and assistance, the following hotlines of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran are available: +989018845531, +989055230107, +982122596303.