Erdogan holds meeting with Qatari emir

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed regional, global issues as well as bilateral ties in a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan said in the meeting that Türkiye and Qatar would continue working to further advance bilateral relations in all areas, particularly investment, trade, energy and the defense industry.

The Turkish leader said developments negatively affecting energy supplies in the region were creating difficulties for everyone, stressing the importance of advancing cooperation on energy and transportation corridors.

Noting Israel's insistence on not taking steps toward peace in Gaza, Erdogan underlined the importance of strong pressure from the international community to rein in Israeli aggression in the region.