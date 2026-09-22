Trump thinks he may meet Putin soon

U.S. President Donald Trump believes he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin may hold another face-to-face meeting soon, but it is unlikely to take place at the upcoming G20 summit.

Reporters asked the U.S. leader on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York about the prospects for a meeting.

"I know that he [Putin] will meet, and we've had a meeting already in Alaska. I think he'd do another one," Trump said.

The G20 summit will take place on December 14-15 in Doral near Miami, Florida.