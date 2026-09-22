Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku to increase gas exports to Europe?

Baku to increase gas exports to Europe?
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides discussed the strategic partnership agenda, including political dialogue, energy cooperation, the expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Bulgaria, renewable energy projects, as well as transport and connectivity through the Middle Corridor.

The ministers also exchanged views on Baku-Brussels cooperation and regional developments.

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