Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports on condition of injured in Sea of Azov drone attack

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: The condition of the injured citizens following the naval drone attack in the Sea of ​​Azov is assessed as good.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on the condition of those injured after a drone struck ships in the Sea of ​​Azov. According to the ministry, the condition of the injured is assessed as good, and some are being prepared for discharge from the hospital in Yeysk.

"The condition of the wounded is assessed as good, and some are expected to be discharged from the hospital soon,”

– the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry informed.

It is reported that Azerbaijani diplomatic mission staff are in Yeysk. Diplomatic personnel are cooperating with the authorities to assist rescued citizens and identify the deceased.