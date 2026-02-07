Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs hold telephone conversation

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on February 8, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed cooperation within the bilateral allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, joint efforts in international organizations and multilateral platforms, and the regional security situation.

In addition, they exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and other issues of mutual interest.