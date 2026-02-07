Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs hold telephone conversation

Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs hold telephone conversation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on February 8, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the telephone conversation, the parties discussed cooperation within the bilateral allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, joint efforts in international organizations and multilateral platforms, and the regional security situation.

In addition, they exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, and other issues of mutual interest.

415 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.