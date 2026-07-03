Azerbaijani delegation attends farewell ceremony for Khamenei

The Azerbaijani delegation traveled to Iran on July 3 to attend the farewell ceremony for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, according to the parliament's Press and PR Department.

The delegation was welcomed upon arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport by Iranian officials.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, attended the farewell ceremony held at the Mosallah Complex in Tehran.

The Azerbaijani delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous RepublicJabbar Musayev, and other officials.