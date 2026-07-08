Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold large-scale drills

Pursuant to the 2026 training plan, a large-scale operational exercise was conducted under the leadership of the Land Forces with the participation of Land Forces military units, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The exercise involves personnel from commando, motorized rifle, mechanized, and artillery brigades, as well as logistics units of the Land Forces. Military reservists called up for mobilization training are also participating in the exercise.

During the initial phase of the exercise, troops were brought to combat readiness, while personnel and military equipment were transported by rail. Military units conducted long-distance road movements, including under limited-visibility conditions, and occupied designated operational and combat deployment areas, as well as forward defensive positions. A high level of organization was demonstrated throughout the maneuvers.

Within the operational exercise, live-fire tactical exercises, tactical-special exercises, and live-fire drills were conducted simultaneously with military units at various training centers and firing ranges. Combat support tasks were also carried out and practiced under realistic field conditions.

Tactical activities were carried out taking into account the experience gained during the Patriotic War and recent armed conflicts around the world. Modern unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems, radio-technical reconnaissance assets, and precision-guided weapon systems in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army were employed in an integrated manner. Personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism in executing aerial and radio-technical reconnaissance missions, as well as conducting live-fire engagements.

Throughout the exercise, new methods and tactics of combat operations were tested. The commanders' independent decision-making skills were enhanced, while personnel further improved their combat capabilities in high-mountainous and forested terrain, as well as in residential areas, and strengthened their fieldcraft skills.

The senior leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly commended the combat performance of the formations and units. It was noted that all assigned tasks had been fully accomplished and that the objectives of the exercise had been successfully achieved.