Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's industrial output reaches 58 billion manats

Azerbaijan's industrial output reaches 58 billion manats
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan’s industrial production totalled 58 billion manats in the first ten months of the year, with the extractive sector accounting for over 60% of the total, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The figure represents a 0.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, the statistical agency reported.

The oil and gas sector declined by 1.7%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by nearly 5%.

The extractive sector contributed more than 60% of industrial output, while manufacturing—which grew by 2.7%—accounted for just over 30%, with total output reaching nearly 19 billion manats. The sharpest growth was recorded in the production of motor vehicles and trailers, which surged by 77%.

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