Baku and Ashgabat discuss visa simplification

Another round of consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat on September 2, with visa simplification among the key topics.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, and the Turkmen side by Dovletirat Muratov, Head of the Consular Services Department.

Participants exchanged views on the current state and prospects of bilateral consular cooperation, including protecting citizens' rights and simplifying visa regimes.

Cooperation in internal affairs, justice, migration, and education was also discussed.

A protocol was signed at the end of the meeting, and the next round of consultations was scheduled for 2027 in Baku.