Baku and Washington discuss Trump Route and electricity exports

The transmission of electricity via the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and prospects for cooperation with U.S. companies within these frameworks were reviewed during a roundtable discussion held as part of a business mission led by Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Kush Choksy and Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

The participants expressed satisfaction with the Azerbaijani-U.S. energy partnership, emphasizing that this cooperation significantly contributes not only to the implementation of national projects but also to the success of regional and international initiatives in energy security. They highlighted the critical role of American companies' technologies, expertise, and investments in the formation of large transnational energy projects.

It was noted that the policies of the heads of state, aimed at ensuring peace in the region and strengthening Azerbaijani-U.S. relations through strategic partnership, also stimulate the development of energy cooperation.

"The discussion also covered opportunities for cooperation in oil, gas, renewable energy, electricity, hydrogen, and energy efficiency," the ministry said.

The current status of collaboration between SOCAR and ExxonMobil, as well as issues related to the implementation of electricity corridors between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Central Asia, and Europe, were also discussed.