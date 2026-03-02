US vows response after its embassy in Riyadh hit

A fire erupted at the U.S. Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh following an explosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia said that the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh came under attack delivered by two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the ministry, the facility of the diplomatic mission sustained minor damage and the scale of the reported blaze was insignificant.

U.S. President Donald Trump said people will find out soon what the retaliation will be to an attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and over the deaths of U.S. military personnel during the Iran conflict.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. Iran announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.