Vestnik Kavkaza

Strait of Hormuz closure to cause major market upheaval - Dmitriev

Карта Ормузского пролива
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Сlosing the Strait of Hormuz would lead to major disruptions in the global fertilizer and agricultural markets, Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

Citing statistical data, he said that a significant share of global flows of key components for fertilizer production passes through this route.

"The fertilizer and therefore agriculture markets are heavily affected by the Strait of Hormuz," Kirill Dmitriev said.

The RDIF chief stressed that possible disruptions to shipping in the strait’s waters could have significant consequences for commodity markets and put pressure on the global agricultural sector.

Shipping giants have suspended operations through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Tanker rates and insurance are increasing.

405 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.