US embassy in Kuwait closes until further notice

The U.S. embassy in Kuwait says it is closed until further notice, a day after smoke was rising from the mission following Iranian drone attacks on the country.

“Due to ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. We have cancelled all regular and emergency consular appointments,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the U.S. State Department urged Americans across the Middle East to depart as soon as possible using all available transportation, though many airports around the region remain closed as airstrikes persist.