Buildings at Natanz nuclear facility damaged - report

Several buildings within the Natanz nuclear facility complex in Isfahan, Iran, appear to have sustained fresh damage, in new satellite photos of the facility taken by Vantor on March 1-2, CNN reported.

In the photo, taken on March 2, at least two small buildings inside the facility appear to have sustained significant damage, after appearing unharmed in images captured the day before.

The Natanz facility was one of the main targets in the previous 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June, which the US briefly joined.

Iran accused Israel and the U.S. yesterday of having again attacked the facility. The UN agency’s head had said that there was “no indication” any nuclear installations had been hit.