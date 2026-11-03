Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku plans to increase green energy production to 44 bln kilowatt-hours

Baku plans to increase green energy production to 44 bln kilowatt-hours
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

By 2030, electricity generation from wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan is set to reach 4.4 bln kilowatt-hours.

According to medium-term macroeconomic forecasts presented in the draft budget package for 2027, green energy production in Azerbaijan could reach 4.4 bln kilowatt-hours within four years.

This is 1.3 bln kilowatt-hours, or 46.5%, higher than the projected figure for 2027.

The document states that by 2030, Azerbaijan will accelerate its green transition in the energy sector. It also projects ”an increase in the share of renewable energy sources in electricity generation and the development of new generating capacity.”

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