Explosion heard near Iran's Qeshm Island in Hormuz

An explosion was heard near Qeshm Island in southern Iran's Hormozgan province yesterday evening, state media reported.

According to IRNA, the noise originated from the direction of the sea rather than land.

The agency said that no rockets or missiles struck the island, while local authorities have not issued a formal statement explaining the exact source or nature of the blast.

Qeshm Island, situated within the strategic Strait of Hormuz, is the largest island in the Gulf. The incident coincides with persistent maritime and military friction in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy transit chokepoint that has served as a central theater throughout the Iran war.