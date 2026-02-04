Berlin calls on Tehran for real negotiations

Ahead of the upcoming US-Iran talks in Oman, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Tehran to enter into substantive dialogue.

According to Merz, Iran must halt all nuclear development and cease its hostile policies toward Israel and other neighbors in the region. He noted that the negotiation process will begin in the coming hours. He added that Berlin is in close contact with the USA.

The talks on Iran's nuclear program are scheduled for tomorrow, February 6. Washington has agreed to change the negotiating venue from Türkiye to Oman.