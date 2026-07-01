Black Sea Trade and Development Bank head assessed Azerbaijan's regional role

Azerbaijan has established itself as a strategic hub connecting the East and West, and the North and South, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Serhat Köksal said during the BSTDB business forum in Baku.

"Today, Azerbaijan is at a crucial stage in its economic development. Over the past decades, the country has transformed into a dynamically developing economy with strong institutions, modern infrastructure, and an increasingly diversified industrial base," Köksal said.

Azerbaijan has established itself not only as a leading producer of energy resources but also as a strategic hub connecting East and West, North and South. This is a country that understands that interconnectedness is not just about transport corridors and logistics, but also about creating new opportunities, uniting markets, and ensuring prosperity, BSTDB chief noted.

According to him, the country’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond the hydrocarbon sector, develop non-oil industries, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen regional connectivity have opened up new opportunities for investment and cooperation, Trend reported.