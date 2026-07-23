Iranian President to attend BRICS Summit in India - Ambassador

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will take part in the BRICS summit in New Delhi, according to Iran's ambassador to India, as reported by TASS.

The 18th BRICS summit is scheduled to be held in the Indian capital from September 12 to 13, 2026.

"At the moment, it can be said that President Pezeshkian will attend this summit",

Fathali said.

India holds the BRICS presidency in 2026, with China set to take over in 2027.

Media outlets had earlier reported, citing an unnamed source, that the Iranian president would attend the summit.