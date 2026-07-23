SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting opens in Cholpon-Ata

A meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers has opened in the Kyrgyz town of Cholpon-Ata.

The session was opened by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev, who said the main objective was to approve draft agreements for subsequent review by heads of state.

"We express our sincere gratitude to all member states for the support extended to the Kyrgyz Republic during its chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. We look forward to our work today being both fruitful and productive",

Kulubayev said.

The ministers are focusing on security and cooperation within the SCO, as well as regional and international issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend the meeting.