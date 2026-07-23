Özgür Özel and 91 MPs resign from CHP in Türkiye

Prominent Turkish opposition figure and former Republican People's Party leader Özgür Özel has resigned from the party, along with 91 other MPs who left the CHP.

Özel and the other parliamentarians announced the creation of a new political force — Yeni Partiya — which is set to begin operations in August-September.

The split stems from events surrounding the 2023 party congress, when Özel was elected party leader. However, authorities later launched legal proceedings that declared the congress results illegal, and the former head of the party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, became the head of the CHP.