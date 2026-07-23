Iran not yet ready for peace - US

Iran is not yet ready to conclude a peace agreement with the USA, President Donald Trump said on July 23.

"They would like to do something, but I say they aren't ready yet",

Trump said.

Two weeks ago, Trump announced the end of a ceasefire with Iran that had been reached on the night of June 17–18. Since July 8, the US has carried out multiple rounds of strikes on Iran. Washington said the attacks were in response to Iranian strikes on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has retaliated with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.