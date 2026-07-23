Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents return to Karabakh villages

Residents return to Karabakh villages
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The resettlement of people into areas liberated from occupation continues under Azerbaijan's "Great Return" programme.

On Friday, July 24, villages in the Jabrayil, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts welcomed back residents.

In Jabrayil, 12 families (55 people) returned to the village of Shukurbayli.

In Aghdara, families moved into Hasanriz (six families, 17 people), Kolatağ (three families, 19), Vangli (six families, 26), and Ashaghi Oratag (ten families, 34).

In Khojaly, returnees settled in Tazabina (nine families, 39 people), Badara (six families, 24), Khanabad (ten families, 31), Dashbulag (two families, 7), and Seyidbeyli (one family of five).

The families had previously lived in temporary accommodation across various regions of Azerbaijan, including dormitories, sanatoriums, children's camps, and administrative buildings.

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