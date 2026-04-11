Blockade of Iran's ports to begin this evening

U.S. Central Command said its forces will begin a blockade on all traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

CENTCOM said its forces would begin a naval blockade of Iran at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, or 2:00 p.m. GMT, on April 13. It will apply to vessels of all countries entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas.

The command noted the U.S. Navy will not block vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz if they are not coming from or heading to Iranian ports.