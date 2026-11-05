Chinese consortium to build gas processing plant at Kashagan

Kazakh national company QazaqGaz has signed a contract for the design, procurement of equipment for, construction and commissioning (EPCC contract) of a new gas processing plant (GPP) with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters per year at the Kashagan field.

"On November 6, as part of a working trip to China, the chairman of the board of JSC QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov, held negotiations with Chinese partners on the project to build a gas processing plant with a capacity of 2.5 billion cubic meters per year based on raw materials from the Kashagan field. The main outcome of the meeting was the signing of the EPCC contract," the statement reads.

The agreement was concluded by the national company's subsidiary, QazaqGaz Processing LLP, and a consortium that includes China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company - Kazakhstan Branch, China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd., and the Kazakh LLPs AVC Production and C-NRG (Synergy).

The launch of the facility will make it possible to significantly increase raw gas processing from Kashagan, as well as to provide the domestic market with additional amounts of commercial gas, LPG and sulfur.