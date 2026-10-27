Construction work on Kazakhstan's first NPP should begin in 2027

Construction work on Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash NPP, should begin next year, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"I believe it is possible, and perhaps even necessary to start building Balkhash NPP next year and to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement to begin building Moynkum NPP as soon as possible," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan plans to build several nuclear power plants. Russia's Rosatom will build the first, Balkhash. A road map for the construction of two VVER-1200 reactor units was signed in 2025. The plants are expected to take around 11 years to build and could be completed in 2035-2036. Surveying work near the village of Ulken on Lake Balkhash began on Aug 8, 2025.

The second plant, Moynkum, will have two 1,200-MW units and will also be built on Lake Balkhash. China's CNPC is being considered as the priority partner. Sites for two more plants are being examined.