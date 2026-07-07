Deals worth 50 bn dollars signed on sidelines of NATO summit in Ankara

Agreements worth at least 50 billion dollars have been concluded within the framework of a defense industry forum on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, the Turkiye newspaper reported.

According to the report, the contracts cover purchases of air defense systems and UAVs, as well as the execution of joint weapons and military equipment projects.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on the sidelines of the summit that 20 alliance’s member states would join the Drone Edge initiative, investing $40 billion in the production of drones and counter-drone systems over the next five years. According to him, NATO member states would sign defense contracts worth tens of billions of dollars at the Ankara summit.

Leaders from 32 NATO member states are participating in the two-day NATO summit in Ankara. A plenary session featuring alliance’s heads of states and governments will take place on Wednesday.