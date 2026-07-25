Deliveries along North-South Corridor up 10 percent this year - Putin

Deliveries along the North-South International Transport Corridor (specifically its eastern branch) increased by 10% in the first five months of 2026, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

The president noted "steady" growth in shipments along the corridor.

"For example, over the first five months of this year, (deliveries - the editor's note) increased by 10%",

Putin said.

According to Russia's President, Moscow and Astana are actively cooperating in developing the North-South route.

The eastern branch of the corridor connects Russian ports on the Black, Baltic, and Arctic Seas, as well as regions in central Russia and Siberia, via Kazakhstan with Turkmenistan and Iran, Putin recalled.