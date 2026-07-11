Direct bus services launched from Moscow to Yerevan

Regular bus service between Moscow and Yerevan has officially begun, with departures from the Krasnogvardeysky International Bus Station, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov announced.

According to the Department of Transport, buses will run once a week, on Thursdays. Tickets can be purchased online through a special section of the Moscow Metro mobile app.

The new service is the result of cooperation between the Moscow Metro and transport operators, the department added. More than 170 intercity and international routes are now available from the capital's bus stations.