Drinking water facilities hit by strikes in Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the United States of “deliberately” targeting civilian water infrastructure in southern Iran, saying the attack deprived thousands of residents of access to drinking water.

He said U.S. forces struck water facilities in Sirik in Hormozgan province.

“Water is the pulse of life - and the U.S. is deliberately targeting the lifeblood of the Iranian people,” Baqaei said.

According to him, the attack destroyed two water reservoirs with a combined capacity of 2,500 cubic meters.

The spokesman said the facilities supplied drinking water to more than 20,000 residents across 10 villages in the area.