Erdogan plans to visit Azerbaijan on November 8

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the November 8 Victory Day celebrations.

"Azerbaijan has its Victory Day on November 8. If nothing unexpected happens, I also plan to visit Azerbaijan on that day," Erdogan said.

He expressed hope that the upcoming trip would provide an opportunity to take the necessary steps.

The Turkish leader said he had already held phone talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and sent his intelligence chief and foreign minister to Azerbaijan. Erdogan said phone diplomacy had also continued with Aliyev and between their spouses.

He described the relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan as an "unbreakable bond rooted in their common history and destiny," saying their ties extend far beyond conventional diplomatic relations.