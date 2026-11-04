Erdogan wants to discuss settling Ukraine conflict with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he would like to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on settling the conflict in Ukraine following a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.
"After meeting with Zelensky, we now wish to discuss the Russian perspective on the matter with Mr. Putin," Erdogan said.
He reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to pursuing peace efforts to end the ongoing conflict.
"Turkey is doing and will continue to do everything possible to pave the way for peace," Erdogan said.