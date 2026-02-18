Escalation of tension around-Iran unprecedented - Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was seeing an unprecedented escalation of tension around Iran as the United States moved military assets into the Middle East.
"Right now, we are indeed seeing an unprecedented escalation of tensions in the region," Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kremlin urged both Tehran and "other parties" to exercise prudence and restraint.
"But we still expect that political and diplomatic means and negotiations will continue to prevail in the search for a settlement," Dmitry Peskov said.