Exit from EAEU not on Armenia's agenda - Armenian MFA

Armenia has no plans to exit the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the country's possible removal from the organization cannot be discussed in a unilateral format, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"The issue of Armenia's exit from the EAEU cannot be discussed until Armenia itself submits this request and voices this desire. And we have not voiced this desire. Consequently, our possible removal cannot be discussed. The charter does not envision that," Mirzoyan said.

According to him, Yerevan does not intend to cause tensions in Armenian-Russian relations, Interfax reported.

"On the contrary, we are committed to continuing this partnership," Mirzoyan said.

The possibility of freezing Armenia's EAEU membership cannot be discussed without Yerevan's participation either, he said.